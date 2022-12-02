2 cows euthanized after escaping tractor-trailer with herd on the freeway

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in Glendale, Arizona.
A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Two cows had to be euthanized early Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Arizona freeway.

A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.

According to early estimates, about 15 to 30 cows escaped, AZ Family reported.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said somehow the trailer door opened and the herd walked out and started running around on the freeway.

Troopers were able to wrangle them up and corral them off the freeway until another trailer arrived to pick them up.

Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, but investigators believe the tractor-trailer driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Vaughn
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
NDHSAA
NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary to...
Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain
An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
Emergency Shelter
Emergency shelter reopens to 24-hour service
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy