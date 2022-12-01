Williston Basin School District seeking input on future bond plans

Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is looking for the community’s input on future bond plans.

The school board plans on holding a vote next spring, hoping to secure funding for two new elementary schools. The survey asks what people want to see from the bond to help the board reach the 60% threshold. The Williston Public School District #1 failed to pass bonds in 2019 and 2020.

The survey can be taken here: https://metroquestsurvey.com/8ds6

