‘We’re there to help’: Minot firefighters prep new fire engine

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When an emergency happens, firefighters are often first on the scene. That’s why it’s important for them to keep equipment in working order as they head to scenes at a moment’s notice. Firefighters in Minot say they’re ready for anything with a new fire engine.

Firefighters at Minot’s Station 4 check over the latest addition to the fleet. The equipment check is part of their daily routine.

“That way if you’re on a call, you know, nothing unexpected happens. You’ve checked all the equipment, all the tools, you know it’s working the way it should,” said Tyler Christen, Minot firefighter.

The truck has more space than the older trucks. It holds 750 gallons of water and stores extra gear that helps keep firefighters and community members safe.

“The bigger truck with more compartments gives us the ability to be more of an all-hazards response,” said Captain Aaron Peterson, company officer.

Peterson said the gear comes in handy as the station responds to hazardous materials calls, auto extrications, and medical calls, as well as fires.

“Things are set up for us to be better, quicker at our job,” added Peterson.

Minot firefighters responded to roughly 3,500 calls last year and they expect to tip over 4,000 calls this year.

“Our intentions are there to help them. Whether it be a medical call or a fire call or anything, we’re there to help,” said Robert Blackwood, senior firefighter.

This truck hasn’t put out a fire yet, but it’s been out on all other types of calls.

The last time the Magic City added a new truck to its fleet was in 2016.

The fire engine cost just over $576,000. Half of that was paid for through a Volkswagen settlement fund grant. A 1997 truck that wasn’t up to emission standards was retired as a condition of the grant.

Two additional trucks will be added to Minot’s fleet at Station 5 and the airport. The new Station 5 is currently under construction on 4th Avenue NW, just off the US-83 bypass. It’s expected to open next spring.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.