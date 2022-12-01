US House passes bill to advert rail strike

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, the U.S. House moved to stop an impending rail strike by passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a settlement previously reached in September. The bill now goes to the Senate, where if passed, will be signed by President Biden who urged Congress earlier this week to intervene.

The bill also includes a resolution that would give railroad workers the seven paid sick days they have been asking for. The Senate is expected to vote on the whole package sometime in the next week, as the expected strike day comes next week.

“Very excited about it. I’m really happy that it is happening. It about time that our Congress starts sticking up for labor instead of corporations,” said Deven Mantz, ND legislative director for Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees.

Senator Kevin Cramer said in a statement: “At the end of the day, averting a shutdown of service and a full-blown economic crisis is critical.”

The strike would cost the U.S. economy an estimated $2 billion a day.

