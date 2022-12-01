United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Kaydn Turnbow

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) – Kaydn Turnbow hears his name called a lot.

“You know when Turnbow’s in a room,” said Minot High Football Coach Chauncy Hendershot.

He hears it on the football field, in the jazz band, or when it’s time for the national anthem.

“It shows his confidence to be able to sing the national anthem one night at a volleyball game then come back the next night and compete under the lights with the football team,” said Hendershot.

The first-team all-state selection may look like a stereotypical football fool.

“Being a meathead is the thing I strive not to be. People have called me a meathead in the past and I’m on the honor roll,” said Kaydn.

There’s more to Kaydn Turnbow than meets the eye.

“He’s somewhat of a renaissance man,” said Hendershot.

His family of five moved to a farm in Berthold when Kaydn was eight years old.

He raises goats and helps with the horses, Billy and Jack.

Working on the farm has opened doors for Kaydn.

“I’m a lot more than someone who goes and hits people on the field,” said Kaydn.

He plays guitar, bass, piano and the ukulele too.

“Music is a huge part of my life… music was there before football was there… I’m a musician, really,” said Kaydn.

“His freshman year on a football trip to Devils Lake, he and another teammate freestyled for a duration of the trip until coaches had to shut it down,” said Hendershot.

Kaydn wanted to attend a college with a music program but is now reconsidering.

“There’s a difference between callings and gifts. Something I’ve been gifted with is the ability to play music but I don’t know if that’s necessarily where I’m supposed to be career-wise,” said Kaydn.

He’s focused on the journey.

“Whether it’s winning a state title or graduating high school, the path along the road is so much more important than the end goal,” said Kaydn.

This name is going places.

Last year, Kaydn finished as the state runner-up in Class A wrestling as a heavyweight. His journey to a state championship is underway.

