Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.(KY3)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee.

The 15-year-old girls were found unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived at the facility.

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.

Both got sick and fell unconscious the following morning after taking an undetermined amount of the medication.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 29, while the other was transferred to a children’s hospital in critical condition and later died on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Lawyer for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run says there may not be enough evidence to support a murder charge
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
Police officers stand guard as other officers in yellow vests walk back at the cordoned off...
US Embassy is latest site in Spain to get suspicious package
Donald Lee Whitaker, 50, is charged with second-degree murder.
Man charged with murder after running over woman with his van, killing her, deputies say
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
LIVE: Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home