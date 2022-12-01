Trial set in Bismarck murder case
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man facing a murder charge is set for trial next February.
Police arrested 27-year-old Benjamin Williams in October. They claim evidence linked him to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Friends of the victim say Sebastian enjoyed farming, fishing, camping and the Minnesota Vikings. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the crime.
After a hearing this week, Judge Douglas Bahr set trial for Feb. 21 - 24.
Williams is in custody on a $1 million bond.
