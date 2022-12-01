Noem bans state employees from using TikTok on government devices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From manufacturing to agriculture to technology, China is perhaps the United States’ biggest economic and political rival. And this week, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem acted to cut as many ties with the country as possible.

About 80 million Americans use TikTok. But on Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to prevent South Dakota’s state workers from accessing TikTok on state-owned and leased devices.

Noem says the Chinese Communist Party uses personal information from TikTok to manipulate the American people, and as a result...

”South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Noem in a tweet.

Her executive order would mean both the TikTok website and app, which are owned by Chinese-based Byte Dance, will be unavailable to state employees, agencies, and contractors. And Legislative leaders in North Dakota say something like that might be welcome in the Peace Garden State.

”Knowing that TikTok is owned by the Chinese, our state government functions can and should be protected. And so, I think, if a bill was brought forward in that regard, I would likely support it,” said House Majority Leader Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

The U.S. has had a tumultuous relationship with TikTok. In 2020, then-President Donald Trump flirted with banning the app, and this month, a member of the Federal Communications Commission called for a nationwide ban of the app. And Grand Forks Senator Curt Kreun is open to the idea.

”You know, we’re in a world economy, we’re not going to get rid of everything that China does, that’s not realistic, but let’s scrutinize, to a high degree, everything they do in our country,” said Senator Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks.

This comes as a federal committee reviews a Chinese land deal in Grand Forks, in which a Chinese company purchased a 370-acre plot of land just outside of the city to build a corn mill.

”People aren’t in favor of China, let’s put it that way. They’re not saying, ‘Let’s be friends with them, let’s do business with them.’ They’re all saying, ‘Let’s be dang careful if we do it,’” said Sen. Kreun.

Regarding the TikTok ban, Noem encouraged other states to follow suit.

On whether Governor Doug Burgum plans to follow Governor Noem’s lead, a spokesman for his office remained neutral, but added, he’s looking into it.

