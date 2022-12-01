New dinosaur species on display in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - First discovered by Jack Wilson in Montana in 2017, Daspletosaurus wilsoni, named after Wilson, is now on display in Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum.

This project puts the museum on the map.

“There are not many places that have a holotype of a tyrannosaur, it might be a dozen in the world, so that’s really special for us as a museum,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, museum curator.

Fowler says the animal lived about 76 million years ago and they have parts of its skull, ribs, neck, and tail.

He says Elias Warshaw is the main describer of the specimen and he supervised the research.

He says for science, it may eventually fill in gaps in the record.

“This specimen looks like it’s what we may call an ancestor of t-rex,” said Fowler.

Fowler says the animal is one of the biggest Daspletosaurus specimens that’s ever been found and will be part of the museum for years to come.

“We’re really pushing to get this museum to be a world-class museum and there’s no doubt this specimen is a world-class specimen,” said Fowler.

Friday is the museum’s Christmas open house where you can get a glimpse at this new dinosaur species. The open house is from 3 to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

