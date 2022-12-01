New dinosaur species on display in Dickinson

Daspletosaurus wilsoni
Daspletosaurus wilsoni(Andrey Atuchin)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - First discovered by Jack Wilson in Montana in 2017, Daspletosaurus wilsoni, named after Wilson, is now on display in Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum.

This project puts the museum on the map.

“There are not many places that have a holotype of a tyrannosaur, it might be a dozen in the world, so that’s really special for us as a museum,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, museum curator.

Fowler says the animal lived about 76 million years ago and they have parts of its skull, ribs, neck, and tail.

He says Elias Warshaw is the main describer of the specimen and he supervised the research.

He says for science, it may eventually fill in gaps in the record.

“This specimen looks like it’s what we may call an ancestor of t-rex,” said Fowler.

Fowler says the animal is one of the biggest Daspletosaurus specimens that’s ever been found and will be part of the museum for years to come.

“We’re really pushing to get this museum to be a world-class museum and there’s no doubt this specimen is a world-class specimen,” said Fowler.

Friday is the museum’s Christmas open house where you can get a glimpse at this new dinosaur species. The open house is from 3 to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe
From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Eric Rambough
Mandan man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges back in court

Latest News

Emissions
Changes proposed to North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority
ND CTE awaiting federal funding
ND awaiting federal money for career academies
Governor Kristi Noem
Noem bans state employees from using TikTok on government devices
atlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Kaydn Turnbow