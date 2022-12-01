ND awaiting federal money for career academies

ND CTE awaiting federal funding
ND CTE awaiting federal funding(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is still waiting for tens of millions of dollars for career academies statewide.

Last year, the State Legislature appropriated more than $88 million for Career and Technical Education. Of that funding, $68 million was within the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government, which the state hasn’t received yet. CTE Director Wayde Sick believes the money will be approved, but is hopeful the Legislature will act if not.

“The money was appropriated to us, we went through the process of reviewing and approving applications, the hold up is actually having access to the dollars. So, if the money doesn’t come through, I would hope the Legislature would take a look and find an alternate source,” said Sick.

Sick says the way they plan to use the dollars, which is for multi-use community facilities, fits the expectations set by the federal government.

