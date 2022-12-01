Meet ‘Miss Bot’: Minot eatery rolls out robot server

"Miss Bot" in Minot
"Miss Bot" in Minot(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You see stories more and more about automation making its way into the workplace.

Now you might also see it at your favorite restaurant.

Meet Miss Bot, the newest member of the staff at ND Asia in Minot.

Owner Melissa Ann said they’re embracing automation, and she wants to ease some of the burdens of the current staff.

“It looks exciting, something different,” said Ann.

Aaron Oesterreich, the CEO of Use A Bot, said this is the first robot his company has deployed to North Dakota.

“It’s really assistant to the server. Never to replace the server,” said Oesterreich.

Some customers that Miss Bot served tell us they expect to see more robot servers in the future.

“It reminds me of when I was a kid and we used to watch the Jetsons,” said Mindy Alford, customer.

Miss Bot weighs about 120 pounds and it’s designed to last five to six years.

Staff members place food and drinks on the bot and punch in the table destination. The robot then wheels itself to the customer.

“Super interesting, fun, exciting, the kids really liked it. They got it right,” said Alford.

Oesterreich said if someone bumped into it, it wouldn’t topple over. It takes the routes with the most space, pausing for people passing by.

And, after it charges every night, it wakes up the next day, ready to serve its customers and workers.

They’re adamant that the robot is there to assist current staff... not replace them.

You can learn more about Miss Bot and other types of robot products on the Use A Bot website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe
From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Eric Rambough
Mandan man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges back in court

Latest News

Pride of Dakota products
Pride of Dakota: how to be North Dakota’s pride and joy this weekend
New fire truck in Minot
‘We’re there to help’: Minot firefighters prep new fire engine
US House passes bill to advert rail strike
Mailbox in Lincoln
Lincoln resident experiencing mail delays