Meet ‘Miss Bot’: Minot eatery rolls out robot server

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You see stories more and more about automation making its way into the workplace.

Now you might also see it at your favorite restaurant.

Meet Miss Bot, the newest member of the staff at ND Asia in Minot.

Owner Melissa Ann said they’re embracing automation, and she wants to ease some of the burdens of the current staff.

“It looks exciting, something different,” said Ann.

Aaron Oesterreich, the CEO of Use A Bot, said this is the first robot his company has deployed to North Dakota.

“It’s really assistant to the server. Never to replace the server,” said Oesterreich.

Some customers that Miss Bot served tell us they expect to see more robot servers in the future.

“It reminds me of when I was a kid and we used to watch the Jetsons,” said Mindy Alford, customer.

Miss Bot weighs about 120 pounds and it’s designed to last five to six years.

Staff members place food and drinks on the bot and punch in the table destination. The robot then wheels itself to the customer.

“Super interesting, fun, exciting, the kids really liked it. They got it right,” said Alford.

Oesterreich said if someone bumped into it, it wouldn’t topple over. It takes the routes with the most space, pausing for people passing by.

And, after it charges every night, it wakes up the next day, ready to serve its customers and workers.

They’re adamant that the robot is there to assist current staff... not replace them.

You can learn more about Miss Bot and other types of robot products on the Use A Bot website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.