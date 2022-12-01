Lincoln resident experiencing mail delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Opening the mailbox is a daily routine for many people. However, that changes if you suspect there is nothing to grab, not even junk mail. One resident in Lincoln says there are times when he has gone more than a week without getting mail.

When some residents of Lincoln and Bismarck open their mailboxes, they are not surprised to find there is nothing inside.

”I mean, we check it every day, see if we got something or not, and a lot of the times it is not,” said a Lincoln resident.

It has been a while since these mailboxes have been opened by a mail carrier, according to one Lincoln resident. He says that he and his neighbors’ block have not seen a single piece of mail since Wednesday of last week.

”I’ll check it again tomorrow to see if I get anything. But last Wednesday, oh yeah, our mail slot was jam-packed,” said a Lincoln resident.

He has even signed up for an online alert system letting him know how much mail should be coming to the mailbox each day. He says he’s had a backlog of 22 pieces of mail and 16 packages. When this happens, he goes to the post office to collect the items.

”I go there and I said, ‘Hi, this is where I live at, can I pick up my mail?’ The lady goes, ‘Sure, just a minute,’ goes around the corner, a few minutes later comes back, only three pieces of mail, no package or nothing,” said a Lincoln resident.

It is not just pieces of junk mail people are waiting for. This resident from Lincoln is waiting for important packages.

”Mail that is coming in from Fargo from the VA. I also get my medication through the VA,” said a Lincoln resident.

The resident said the Post Office informed him that they were shorthanded at the time.

“I understand short staff and everything, but c’mon, let’s have a little bit better communication here,” said a Lincoln resident.

Your News Leader reached out to the USPS and received this statement saying the USPS respectfully declines your request to interview in this matter. USPS says they are trying to provide the best possible services despite staffing shortages.

The Lincoln resident says he hasn’t received mail regularly since October when the mail carrier who delivered mail to Lincoln retired.

