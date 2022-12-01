In-person class to resume Friday at high school in Belcourt following water break

Belcourt High School classes
Belcourt High School classes(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – In-person classes at the high school in Belcourt will resume Friday. A water issue caused classes today to go remote.

Leadership with the district said a nearby water main break caused a lack of water to the high school Thursday.

They say the issue was repaired and students can return Friday.

The issue only impacted the high school, not the other parts of Turtle Mountain Community Schools.

The high school houses roughly 470 students.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Lawyer for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run says there may not be enough evidence to support a murder charge
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa

Latest News

New fire truck
Bismarck Fire Department updates fleet
Gas pump
Hoeven cosponsors E15 bill
Wind turbine
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
MSU bubble dome
Crews work on installing new MSU Bubble Dome before winter sets in