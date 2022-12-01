In-person class to resume Friday at high school in Belcourt following water break

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – In-person classes at the high school in Belcourt will resume Friday. A water issue caused classes today to go remote.

Leadership with the district said a nearby water main break caused a lack of water to the high school Thursday.

They say the issue was repaired and students can return Friday.

The issue only impacted the high school, not the other parts of Turtle Mountain Community Schools.

The high school houses roughly 470 students.

