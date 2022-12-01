Hoeven cosponsors E15 bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven is cosponsoring a bill that would allow for the sale of E15 gasoline year-round.

Usually, the sale of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend is banned from June to September. Both President Biden and President Trump have taken steps to lift the ban. This is the second time Hoeven has introduced legislation that would legalize the year-round sale of E15.

“This provision would make E15 available year-round, and that’s important, not only for our farmers, but also so that consumers have more choice at the pump. And ultimately, hopefully it helps with reducing prices through more supply as well,” said Hoeven.

More than 80% of the corn used for ethanol nationwide is purchased from North Dakota farmers, according to data from the state.

