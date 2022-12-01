Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two former Bismarck High School wrestlers have some famous friends.

Christian and Wilfried Tanefeu graduated in 2021. The brothers moved to Bismarck from Cameroon, Africa. They are now both attending Michigan University on wrestling scholarships.

Talk show host Kelly Ripa also has a son on that Michigan wrestling team, and it appears they’ve all become friends. The former BHS brothers spent Thanksgiving with the Ripa family. Christian Tanefeu tells Your News Leader they also got some dance lessons with their roommates while they were there. Blaire Needham posted a video on Instagram of her and Ripa training with the wrestlers.

Ripa showed a picture of the group on her talk show “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.”

