Crews work on installing new MSU Bubble Dome before winter sets in

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Students and staff are hard at work this week building the new Bubble Dome at Herb Parker Stadium, working to get it up before winter sets in.

This comes as the last dome collapsed amid April’s blizzard.

The time has come to inflate the bubble once again. Minot State students and athletic staff are pouring their weight into elevating at least 100 feet of synthetic tarp. At least 50 students have been working per shift to raise it since Monday. “Right now, with the progress we’re making, I’d say we’re definitely on track to get it up by the end of the week on Sunday,” said Ryan Beckner, coordinator of Athletic Operations.

Last winter’s bubble dome was brought down by Mother Nature, when the wind and the weight of the snow from the historic blizzard caused its collapse in April. “As we all saw, pretty much everyone was snowed in, so it was hard to get people out there and when we did have a few people out there they were trying their best to get the snow shoveled off, but at the rate the snow was falling, there weren’t enough people,” said Beckner.

But leadership with the Athletic Department said if North Dakota was hit by another record-setting blizzard, this year they’re prepared. “Once it gets up, the best thing for it to try to sustain a storm, is to keep it up, is to keep it inflated, maybe over-inflated just a little bit. And then try to get more heat in there, so then the snow doesn’t collect on the bubble itself. It actually sheds it,” said Athletic Director Kevin Forde. Forde said they’d like to prevent another collapse from happening again. “The bill might go up a little higher, but that’s what our policy is going to be,” said Forde. The dome allows Minot’s athletic space to double for student athletes.

When it’s available, the community can also rent the bubble dome.

The university first started putting a dome on the field during the winter months of 2017.

