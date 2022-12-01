Class-A preseason basketball poll

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The top two teams in the Class-A boys and girls pre-season basketball poll are from the WDA. The other three spots in both rankings go to the EDC.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association had Minot number one in both followed closely by Century. Only one point separates the Magicians and Patriots, while it’s just a four-point difference between the Majettes and the Patriots.

CLASS-A BOYS PRE-SEASON BB POLL

1. Minot High (7) — 0-0 Record — 63 pts

2. Bismarck Century (7) — 0-0 Record — 62 pts

3. Fargo Davies — 0-0 Record — 39 pts

4. Fargo North — 0-0 Record — 26 pts

5. Grand Forks Red River — 0-0 Record — 9 pts

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (0-0), Fargo Shanley (0-0) and Bismarck High (0-0)

CLASS-A GIRLS PRE-SEASON BB POLL

1. Minot High (9) — 0-0 Record — 65 pts

2. Bismarck Century (5) — 0-0 Record — 61 pts

3. West Fargo — 0-0 Record — 37 pts

4. Fargo Davies — 0-0 Record — 35 pts

5. West Fargo Sheyenne — 0-0 Record — 16 pts

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (0-0) and Grand Forks Red River (0-0)

