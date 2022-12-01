Changes proposed to North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority

Emissions
(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State legislators will soon be deciding how much funding will be given to the state’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.

Members of the Coal Conversion Counties are looking for other changes as well.

Earlier this month, McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson told the North Dakota Empower Commission that the authority should focus more on reducing emissions from existing energy sources over other technologies.

He said prioritizing fossil fuels would show their importance to the economy.

”If we write it like this, we would have the message conveyed that the reason we are spending this money, the reason we are doing these things, is to stabilize or enhance the markets that we have,” said Erickson.

Lt. Governor Brent Sanford said the amounts received will be a topic of discussion during the 2023 Legislative session.

