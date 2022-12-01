Burgum, Noem, Gianforte, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate

By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – Almost two dozen governors, including North Dakota’s Doug Burgum, want Congress to stop the Biden Administration from mandating military people be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter to congressional leaders, the governors stated: “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home.”

The letter ties the COVID vaccine mandate to the number of people leaving the military and recruiting goals not being met.

The National Guard reportedly is set to discharge 14,000 soldiers over the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor’s letter. As of earlier this month, 8,000 active duty servicemembers have been discharged since the vaccine was mandated.

