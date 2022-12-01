Bismarck man to see prison time for hammer attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for attacking a man with a hammer.

Police arrested Kirk Wilkie, 32, after a five-hour standoff at 26th Street and Broadway Avenue in March. They say Wilkie had barricaded himself in a home after striking a man in the face with a claw hammer. West Dakota SWAT used a chemical irritant to take Wilkie into custody.

Witnesses told police Wilkie was “paranoid” and hit a 34-year-old in the face after asking him a question he didn’t hear. Court documents report the victim required stitches.

Wilkie pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Wednesday. Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced him to five years in prison, with three years suspended and credit for 247 days. She also required him to have mental health treatment.

