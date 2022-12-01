Bismarck man to see prison time for hammer attack

Bismarck Police
Bismarck Police(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for attacking a man with a hammer.

Police arrested Kirk Wilkie, 32, after a five-hour standoff at 26th Street and Broadway Avenue in March. They say Wilkie had barricaded himself in a home after striking a man in the face with a claw hammer. West Dakota SWAT used a chemical irritant to take Wilkie into custody.

Witnesses told police Wilkie was “paranoid” and hit a 34-year-old in the face after asking him a question he didn’t hear. Court documents report the victim required stitches.

Wilkie pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Wednesday. Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced him to five years in prison, with three years suspended and credit for 247 days. She also required him to have mental health treatment.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Lawyer for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run says there may not be enough evidence to support a murder charge
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win

Latest News

Ben Williams
Trial set in Bismarck murder case
Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District seeking input on future bond plans
Once Up[on a Child
THRIFT STORE PURCHASES
Williston Energy Center
Group looking to build an events center in Williston