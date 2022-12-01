Bismarck man in custody after police say he attempted to lure a minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he attempted to solicit sexual acts from a person he believed to be a 16-year-old.

Police say 63-year-old Donald Trowbridge sent explicit messages and pictures on Facebook and asked a person to meet at a Bismarck mall for sexual acts Monday. According to police, Trowbridge believed the person he communicated with was 16 years old. The person was actually an officer.

Officers say they found Trowbridge at the mall as he was attempting to call the 16-year-old.

Trowbridge told police he sent pictures to someone he believed to be underage but denied talking about sexual acts.

He’s charged with luring minors by computer and attempted promotion of obscenity to minors. A jury trial is set for March next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.