Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Al Roker is back in the hospital dealing with complications from a blood clot.

His “Today Show” colleague Hoda Kotb addressed his condition on air Thursday. She said he’s in good care and is grateful for all the support and well wishes he’s received.

Roker missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade last week due to the blood clot, which had traveled from his leg to his lungs.

It was the first time he’s missed the event in 27 years.

Roker posted on social media that thankfully he was released from the hospital in time to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Lawyer for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run says there may not be enough evidence to support a murder charge
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

Latest News

A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home
LIVE: Biden, Macron joint news conference
LIVE: President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron hold press conference
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February