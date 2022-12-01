51st Annual Lions Wrestling Classic

Lions Wrestling Invite
Lions Wrestling Invite(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Lions Classic Wrestling Invitational is traditionally the first big test of the season for a number of teams in the region. Tomorrow marks the start of the 51st-annual event. The structure of the tournament is designed to give athletes a lot of competition this week.

Mandan Head Coach Tyler Steinwand, “What makes this tournament special is it’s a tournament with a combination of pool play and bracket play, so every wrestler is guaranteed a minimum of five matches with three rounds on Friday and two rounds on Saturday, and the top four guys out of the pool play make it to the bracket and then they wrestle through 6th place.”

The Lion’s wrestling tournament is held at the Mandan Middle School.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Lawyer for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run says there may not be enough evidence to support a murder charge
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa

Latest News

Century Boys Basketball
#2 Century Boys Basketball returns most of roster, poised for successful season
NDHSAA
NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal
10PM Sportscast 11/30/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/30/2022
Class-A pre-season BB poll
Class-A preseason basketball poll