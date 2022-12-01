51st Annual Lions Wrestling Classic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Lions Classic Wrestling Invitational is traditionally the first big test of the season for a number of teams in the region. Tomorrow marks the start of the 51st-annual event. The structure of the tournament is designed to give athletes a lot of competition this week.

Mandan Head Coach Tyler Steinwand, “What makes this tournament special is it’s a tournament with a combination of pool play and bracket play, so every wrestler is guaranteed a minimum of five matches with three rounds on Friday and two rounds on Saturday, and the top four guys out of the pool play make it to the bracket and then they wrestle through 6th place.”

The Lion’s wrestling tournament is held at the Mandan Middle School.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.