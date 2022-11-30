Sports Spotlight: Ty Breuer – National Finals Rodeo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the eve of the start of the biggest professional rodeo in the world, the lone North Dakotan to qualify this year is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

“I am proud to be from North Dakota and made the NFR,” said Ty Breuer.

N.F.R. stands for National Finals Rodeo and it’s the seventh time the man from Mandan has qualified.

“It’s what you work for all year long and you look forward to it and just having it in Vegas, the atmosphere is crazy. I don’t know how many rodeo arenas we walk into in a year. There’s a good atmosphere’s all over but when you walk into that one, it’s a completely different show,” said Breuer.

Only the top 15 in the world standings make it to the National Finals. Breuer goes in at number 14 with over $104,000 dollars, but Ty had to sweat it out.

“I told myself if I got to be with $2,000 going into that last week and I got there and in the last week I drew good, and it was a lot of fun the last week,” said Breuer.

Fun yes, but what a grind. He won in Amarillo and Omaha before going to California, then it was back to Texas.

“It was kind of a blur because I was getting on airplanes. I think I got on 12 airplanes in five days,” said Breuer.

And guess what, he had to do it with brand-new rigging. It’s like a baseball player needing a new glove right before the World Series.

“I came home for a day just to get that rigging and set it up and get it and go, usually it takes about two days by the time you stretch it and everything else, so it was kind of a grab-and-go deal,” said Breuer.

Ty has been grabbing onto animals for most of his life.

“Growing up, I always wanted to ride bulls, I guess, and I rode bulls for a couple of years, tried some saddle bronc riding also, but I guess I had success in bareback riding at a younger age and it just fed off of that,” said Breuer.

I’m guessing the fact his dad, Ed, and uncle, Dean, who also rode bareback, had to help nudge him in that direction as well.

“Mom’s got video of me and my brother when we were little during the NFR, we’d have suitcases out and riding the suitcases and spurring them but I always liked bareback riding,” said Breuer.

Breuer’s riding resume contains three high school state championships. He was a reserve national champion in high school and a college national champion but now Ty’s life is much more than just rodeo.

“I have a wife, Kelli, and three kids and they keep me busy, and also we ranch,” said Breuer.

Ty’s brother, Casey, was also a professional bareback rider. Casey’s career ended after a severe back injury in a rodeo accident in 2017. The NFR starts tomorrow and runs for ten straight nights at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

