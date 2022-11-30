Project Bee’s Twice Blessed campaign

Project Bee diaper pantry
Project Bee diaper pantry(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - As part of Giving Tuesday, Project Bee is continuing its involvement in the Twice Blessed Campaign. The money donated is matched by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, which doubles the amount you give.

The campaign started on November 15 and it will last until the end of the year. The organization supplies a diaper pantry, dinner, shower, community closets, and case management services.

Their Winter Warming Center is open from October 1 to April 30.

They provide emergency shelter programs for families.

Alyson Heisler, development associate with Project Bee, says last year, they accommodated 100 nights of shelter, and this year, they provided 300 nights.

“We help them to, ultimately, find an apartment and help them move in and furnish it, so those are the moments you don’t forget. That’s an amazing feeling,” Heisler said.

You can make financial donations at one or more of the links below:

General Operations

Broadway Circle

Meal Train: link to sign up to donate a dinner

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
X-Golf new location in Bismarck
New business teeing off in Bismarck

Latest News

North Dakota Christmas tree
Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Inspire Hope’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony
ndsu bison
6PM Sportscast 11/29/22
wind decreasing
Evening Weather 11/29/22
city of williston
Williston’s city administrator reflects on time in town
methane rule
New methane rule has North Dakotans split