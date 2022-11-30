Project Bee’s Twice Blessed campaign

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - As part of Giving Tuesday, Project Bee is continuing its involvement in the Twice Blessed Campaign. The money donated is matched by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, which doubles the amount you give.

The campaign started on November 15 and it will last until the end of the year. The organization supplies a diaper pantry, dinner, shower, community closets, and case management services.

Their Winter Warming Center is open from October 1 to April 30.

They provide emergency shelter programs for families.

Alyson Heisler, development associate with Project Bee, says last year, they accommodated 100 nights of shelter, and this year, they provided 300 nights.

“We help them to, ultimately, find an apartment and help them move in and furnish it, so those are the moments you don’t forget. That’s an amazing feeling,” Heisler said.

