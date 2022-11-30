Northridge Elementary School kindergartners get bikes for PE class

Bikes for PE class at Northridge Elementary School
Bikes for PE class at Northridge Elementary School
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Riding a bike is part of growing up for many kids, but some don’t get the opportunity at home to learn. Kindergartners at Northridge Elementary are all getting the chance.

With a partnership from MDU Resources Group and All Kids Bike, kindergartners are getting the chance in their PE programs, and they just can’t wait.

“Like, I’m this excited,” said Scout Pollert.

Really, really excited….

“Like, I’m so much excited,” said Pollert.

Some students are thrilled to have a new indoor place to train, so they’re ready for the warm weather.

“Super excited because then I’ll be training through the winter, so that way I remember in the spring and summer,” said Shanice Murimi.

Just like these helping hands, gym teacher Sherry Berreth is ready to integrate the bikes into her fourth and fifth “Meaningful Work Initiative,” a program that pairs older kids with younger kids. In this case, helping the kids get started on their bikes.

“I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime gift for the kids. If they don’t have the funding to have their own bikes, this is just a blessing, honestly,” said Berreth.

Their PE classes will be following a Learn-To-Ride curriculum, with teacher training, Strider Balance bikes, pedal-conversion kits, helmets, and confidence.

“Because it helped me learn how to ride,” said Yuchen Li.

Cooperation, coordination, and a life-long skill are all part of this program.

The bikes will be used for years to come to keep teaching new generations of kids.

