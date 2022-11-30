ND to get $4.1 million in Google settlement over location tracking practices

Google location tracking
Google location tracking(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will get a share in a settlement with Google over its location tracking practices.

Forty states will split more than $390 million, and North Dakota’s share will be $4.1 million.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says it’s the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers.

