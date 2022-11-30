Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement

Carol Feist
Carol Feist(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has canceled the trial for a Montana woman accused of defrauding her Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000.

Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist was indicted by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges in March. Prosecutors say she called a Bismarck bank in October 2021 while pretending to be her mother-in-law to wire transfer funds to a Montana title company.

Feist entered a plea agreement Monday. Under the agreement, she’s expected to plead guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud, and repay the money. The other charges will be dropped.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe
From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall
Eric Rambough
Mandan man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges back in court
Deer
New units see baiting banned in 2022 ND deer season

Latest News

North Dakota lawmakers in 2021
North Dakota lawmakers to organize for 2023 Legislature
Google location tracking
ND to get $4.1 million in Google settlement over location tracking practices
UND students and Memorial Union employees Carsten Rolling (left) and Maho Tsukamoto were lucky...
UND campus getting food delivery robots next semester
Eric Nehl with NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket
S.D. native plays important role in NASA’s Artemis 1 mission