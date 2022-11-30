Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has canceled the trial for a Montana woman accused of defrauding her Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000.

Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist was indicted by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges in March. Prosecutors say she called a Bismarck bank in October 2021 while pretending to be her mother-in-law to wire transfer funds to a Montana title company.

Feist entered a plea agreement Monday. Under the agreement, she’s expected to plead guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud, and repay the money. The other charges will be dropped.

