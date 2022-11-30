Minot police say reports of porch pirates rise during holiday season

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Sellers raked in more than 11 billion dollars in online sales this year on Cyber Monday, that’s according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks e-commerce activity. Cyber Monday sales are up nearly six percent from last year. But as shoppers shop online, and folks mail holiday gifts, that means more packages sit on porches... creating prime pickings for porch pirates.

The thieves, often referred to as porch pirates, swipe packages when given the opportunity. The crime is common across the country and in North Dakota. Minot police say they see increases in package theft this time of year because thieves know the items are usually more expensive items they can resell.

“Usually what we are looking for is how do we prevent it. Trying to stop it or trying to catch them is difficult because it is oftentimes a crime of opportunity,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

Police say it’s a good idea to track packages so you can be home when they arrive. Or, they say, have a neighbor hold onto items for you; ship them to your work, a package locker, or lockbox; or require signature delivery.

If you have a package stolen, you can file a report with police.

