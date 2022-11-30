Minot man convicted in father’s killing to be resentenced next month following high court ruling

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man convicted of murder in the 2019 killing of his father will be resentenced next month following a ruling from the North Dakota Supreme Court.

A jury convicted 32-year-old Christopher Vickerman last December in the shooting death of his father, 55-year-old Mark Vickerman.

The courts later ordered him to serve 80 years in prison.

Earlier this month, the state supreme court upheld the murder conviction, but ordered the lower court to resentence him, saying the court did not properly take into account his life expectancy when determining an appropriate sentence.

He was supposed to be resentenced this week, but the courts pushed it back to Dec. 19.

A hearing is also scheduled for that day regarding a motion to forfeit firearms.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.