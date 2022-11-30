Minot man convicted in father’s killing to be resentenced next month following high court ruling

Christopher Vickerman
Christopher Vickerman(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man convicted of murder in the 2019 killing of his father will be resentenced next month following a ruling from the North Dakota Supreme Court.

A jury convicted 32-year-old Christopher Vickerman last December in the shooting death of his father, 55-year-old Mark Vickerman.

The courts later ordered him to serve 80 years in prison.

Earlier this month, the state supreme court upheld the murder conviction, but ordered the lower court to resentence him, saying the court did not properly take into account his life expectancy when determining an appropriate sentence.

He was supposed to be resentenced this week, but the courts pushed it back to Dec. 19.

A hearing is also scheduled for that day regarding a motion to forfeit firearms.

Previous Coverage: Look back on developments in Vickerman murder trial, guilty verdict

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe
From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall
Eric Rambough
Mandan man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges back in court
Deer
New units see baiting banned in 2022 ND deer season

Latest News

Porch pirates in Minot
Minot police say reports of porch pirates rise during holiday season
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
North Dakota lawmakers in 2021
North Dakota lawmakers to organize for 2023 Legislature
Google location tracking
ND to get $4.1 million in Google settlement over location tracking practices