AARP N.D. hosting meeting prior to Legislative Session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans 50 and older will have an opportunity to voice their priorities to lawmakers ahead of the 2023 session.

AARP North Dakota will host a public meeting at Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Event organizers anticipate prescription drug prices and living independently to be topics they’ll discuss, among other things.

“We’ve got a sense of issues that’ll be talked about during the session, obviously prescription drugs, the other thing we want to talk about is how can you age in your community longer? So, if you want to stay in your home after you retire, what are supports that you can have that make sure that allows you to stay in your home community, or in your house?” said Janelle Moos, advocacy director at AARP North Dakota.

AARP recently asked voters to define the issues important to them. The most common responses were protecting Medicare and Social Security benefits, protecting against frauds and scams, and protecting pension benefits. The Legislature convenes on January 3.

