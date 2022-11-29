Williston rings in the holiday season with tree-lighting ceremony

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Sub-zero wind chills weren’t enough to deter people in Williston from attending the annual tree-lighting ceremony

Mayor Howard Klug and City Administrator David Tuan lit up the Christmas tree on 26th Street Monday evening. The tree was donated by a Williston family who said it’s nearly 60 feet tall and weighs more than six tons. Residents are welcome to stop by the tree and hang an ornament for a chance to win a prize pack.

Klug said this is one of his favorite traditions.

