United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter looking for donations to extend hours

Residents volunteering at the United Way call event(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the end of the summer, United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter was forced to close during the day because of a lack of funding. They have a “Giving Tuesday” call event to raise enough money to keep the shelter open 24-7.

Their goal amount is $80,000, which they hope will be enough to fund daylight hours through the cold winter months. Dr. Tara Feil is just one resident helping to raise money to keep people sheltered.

“It is windy and cold, and this is a life or death situation as we progress into December and January. The dollars that are donated today go to the United Way and will go toward helping make sure that the shelter is open and available 24 hours a day,” said Dr. Tara Feil, United Way board member.

Residents looking to help the United Way reach their goals can still donate here.

