Standing Rock Game and Fish bison reclamation program

STANDING ROCK RESERVATION (KFYR) - In the late 1800s, American Bison numbers dropped to a few hundred. Now, about 500,000 Bison are managed as livestock, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Standing Rock Game and Fish Director Jeff Kelly.

Kelly, the Fischers and Game and Fish members are working on this year’s bison roundup.

“We’ll take a look at ‘em and see if we can chase them back in. I know a lot of them are heading out that way to the flats,” said Kelly.

Jeff Kelly and Ernie Fischer have known each other for years.

“I’ll finish unloading the corral,” said Fischer.

Ernie and his son Ty are a few of the many workers helping the Standing Rock Game & Fish Department with its bison reclaim program.

“I think of it as building something hopefully one of the kids, grandkids can carry on and preserve our heritage as the western frontier,” said Fischer.

The program is part of a nationwide movement to return bison to Native American communities and teach the next generation about the animal and its cultural significance.

“That’s how we’re trying to keep a lot of our culture alive and it’s starting to grow more and more and that’s really exciting,” said Kelly.

Standing Rock Game and Fish has 160 bison in this year’s program.

“Our ancestors, that’s what was their main diet back in the day and that’s what’d we’d like to bring back eventually,” said Kelly.

The buffalo will be sold at Fischer’s Bar 33 Ranch. Sales are necessary to continue educational programs and maintenance for future herds.

“We all have our own thing in life. We do it because we love to do it,” said Fischer.

Game and Fish is hoping to take in more than $40,000 from the buffalo sale.

