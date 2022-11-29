Shawn Wenko named interim Williston City Administrator

Shawn Wenko
Shawn Wenko(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston has named a new interim City Administrator.

Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko was appointed to the position Tuesday morning, replacing David Tuan until a nationwide search is completed. Wenko said his priority is to continue Tuan’s goal of making Williston the best small city in America.

“At the end of the day during my interim tenure, is to hand over a portfolio of a city that is still moving forward and we haven’t had a lot of disruption during the process, so that person can hit the ground running,” said Wenko.

Several upcoming tasks for Wenko will include working on the city budget and meeting with legislators during the upcoming legislative session.

He will officially start on December 1.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
X-Golf new location in Bismarck
New business teeing off in Bismarck
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 25th St. S. between 35th Ave. S. and 37th Ave. S.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash

Latest News

from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe
From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall
10PM Sportscast 11/28/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/28/2022
signing daY
Minot High senior gets his own signing day after missing ceremony to be with family
holiday fun
Downtown alley in Minot sports ‘pocket-sized’ outdoor ice rink