Shawn Wenko named interim Williston City Administrator

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston has named a new interim City Administrator.

Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko was appointed to the position Tuesday morning, replacing David Tuan until a nationwide search is completed. Wenko said his priority is to continue Tuan’s goal of making Williston the best small city in America.

“At the end of the day during my interim tenure, is to hand over a portfolio of a city that is still moving forward and we haven’t had a lot of disruption during the process, so that person can hit the ground running,” said Wenko.

Several upcoming tasks for Wenko will include working on the city budget and meeting with legislators during the upcoming legislative session.

He will officially start on December 1.

