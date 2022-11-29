Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled “In Dis Cell” appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.

The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.

Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it’s “incredibly dangerous” to have wireless phones inside a prison “especially with the capability of getting onto the internet.” He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.

Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.

