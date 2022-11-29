Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – late 1800s railroad car preserved

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us back to the year 1999.

Cliff Naylor takes us to the North Dakota prairie, and inside an old railroad car, preserved almost perfectly from the late 1800s.

In 2007, the “Rosebud” was carefully disassembled and moved from a remote location on the prairie to Valley City.

The historic railcar was put back together inside a visitor center that was designed to house it so the public can have access to it.

It is now located at the Valley City Rosebud Visitor Center on Main Street in Valley City.

