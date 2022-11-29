From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall

from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe
from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe(KFYRTV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three North Dakota teens will soon be taking their talents to the Big Apple.

Caitlynn Towe of Rugby, Myah Johnson of Hazen and MacKenzie Olson of Watford City have all been selected to sing in the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

For these small-town North Dakota girls, this once in a lifetime opportunity is something they’ve been dreaming of since they were toddlers.

Music is a big part of Myah Johnson’s life

“I’ve been singing since I could talk,” said Johnson.

The Hazen high school junior will soon be singing on a very big stage. She’s one of three North Dakota teens headed to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall.

Rugby’s Caitlynn Towe is used to singing in front of audiences like the one before a high school volleyball game. Last month she sang the national anthem before joining her team on the volleyball court. That same night, she learned she’d be heading to New York City.

“I’m so excited,” Towe said. “I got an email 40 minutes before our second district volleyball game ended. If I didn’t have music, I don’t know what I would do my life.

That’s a feeling Watford City senior MacKenzie Olson knows all too well. She dreams of a career in the music industry. For now, she’s happy for the opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall. It’s not only the biggest opportunity of her life so far, it will also be the biggest trip she’s ever taken.

“I’ve never been on a plane. I’ve the only time I’ve left my state was by car like I haven’t even gone on a train or anything. I’m nervous for the plane ride itself and the big city because I’m a small-town girl, not a big city girl. But I I’m very excited to experience this,” she said.

An experience these teens hope could be the start of something even bigger.

The girls are responsible for paying for their own trip to New York City. Johnson is working on setting up a fundraiser to help cover the expense. Towe and Olson both have set up Go Fund Me pages: Mackenzie’s GoFundMe Account Honor’s Performance GoFundMe Account

