Nathan Svihovec chosen as state labor commissioner

Nathan Svihovec
Nathan Svihovec(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck attorney has been appointed to lead North Dakota’s Department of Labor and Human Rights. Nathan Svihovec will assume the new role on December 1.

Before working as a lawyer, he also served as the state’s assistant attorney general from 2017 to 2020.

“As labor commissioner, his compassion and dedication to removing employment barriers, encouraging cooperative relationships between employers and employees, and ensuring fair treatment for all will serve the citizens of North Dakota well,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Svihovec is a native of Watford City. He also served in the North Dakota National Guard, achieving the rank of sergeant and being named North Dakota Soldier of the Year in 2009.

