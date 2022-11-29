Minot High senior gets his own signing day after missing ceremony to be with family

Tyler Buchanan
Tyler Buchanan(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What should have been one of the hilltop moments of Minot High senior Tyler Buchanan’s baseball career turned into a family tragedy.

On Nov. 1, Tyler’s grandfather, Donald Bourne, passed away unexpectedly.

Tyler committed to play baseball at Minot State in the summer and was scheduled to sign his letter of intent on Nov. 9.

He made the decision to skip the signing day ceremony and attend his grandfather’s funeral in Ohio.

“It was unfortunate, but family comes first, over everything. It wasn’t really a tough decision. I’m just really thankful for my family and how they’ve supported me through all of it,” said Tyler.

Tyler still signed the letter to send to Minot State on Nov. 9, but celebrated the achievement at his own signing day on Friday.

“I’ve been playing baseball for as far as I can remember, since I was six or seven years old. All of the workout sessions, all the bullpen sessions, everything has finally paid off,” said Tyler

Over the summer, Tyler broke his arm in three places after colliding with another player at first base.

He says he is fully healthy and ready to pitch this upcoming season for the Magicians.

