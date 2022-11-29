Minot crisis center says phone plans can make it difficult for victims to escape abusers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s difficult for victims of domestic abuse to leave their abuser, especially if they are tied to them through financial or emotional means, or even through their cell phone plans. Now, President Joe Biden is looking at a bill, the Safe Connections Act, that’s proposed to change things for survivors.

Cell phones can track people and be used by abusers to monitor or harass survivors, so unresolved phone plans can be an obstacle for someone trying to leave a dangerous situation. Those at the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot say they see these obstacles frequently.

“When somebody is leaving, it is the most dangerous time. So, if there are things that are on your device that are giving indicators that might be your plan, it can increase their risk,” said Jill McDonald, executive director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot.

McDonald says some people get new phones as they work to leave an abuser, but this comes with financial burdens.

The Safe Connections Act has bipartisan support. It would allow survivors and dependents to separate cell phone lines from abusers without penalties. It would also help survivors connect with a lifeline program. However, some say the bill should not require survivors to provide documentation that they were abused.

