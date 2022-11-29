Inflation causes large increase in ‘buy now, pay later’ plans

Buy Now, Pay Later
Buy Now, Pay Later
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As prices of everyday necessities continue to be on the rise, price tags on this year’s Black Friday sales went higher as well.

Inflation has had an obvious effect on Black Friday shopping. Prices are continuously rising, consumers are feeling the financial strain, and all that negative economic news resulted in a dramatic rise in “buy now pay later” plans, which went up a whopping 78%.

“Especially with this time of year, people want to go out and buy gifts and things like that. They’re putting that on a ‘buy now, pay later,’ because things are a little tight right now with having to spend more on the basics,” said David Wald, managing financial advisor with Securian Financial Advisors of ND.

Tight budgets and financial strain did not seem to deter buyers from shopping on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Instead, they just found another way to spend — with “buy now, pay later” financing. Although these purchase agreements aren’t all bad, according to Wald, making sure to pay purchases off before the final day is crucial, as full interest will be charged if there is an unpaid balance.

Financial advisors say the sting of inflation can be worrisome, but maintaining a healthy budget will keep households from negatively impacting debt.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
X-Golf new location in Bismarck
New business teeing off in Bismarck

Latest News

railroad car
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – late 1800s railroad car preserved
TikTok security concerns
South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified in Montana
David Tuan
Williston’s city administrator reflects on time in town