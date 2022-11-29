HHS Indian Grants awarded to college, tribe

HHS awards $2.7 million in grants
HHS awards $2.7 million in grants(KMOT)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2.7 million in Head Start Indian Grants.

About $1.4 million was awarded to Cankdeska Cikana Community College and about $1.3 million was awarded to the Three Affiliated Tribes.

The grants are to fund programs that promote school readiness for children from low-income families.

