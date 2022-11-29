DSU Blue Hawks men’s basketball

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Blue Hawks men’s basketball team is already ten games into the season. Dickinson State starts its North Star Conference schedule this week. DSU is coming off back-to-back wins in the Sam Milanovich Classic.

Derek Selvig, DSU head coach, said: “We’re super young. We don’t have a senior on the roster, so we’re trial by fire. We’ve played really good teams, multiple top-25 teams. We’ve been competitive. Our guys play really hard and it’s fun to see their growth. This pre-season is all about getting us ready for conference and I think that’s what we’re accomplishing right now.”

One of those younger players is Hawks sophomore Gus Wright. He is the North Star Athletic Association player of the week. He scored 34 points with 13 rebounds in wins over Rocky Mountain and Montana Western.

Selvig said: “It’s my third year here, so the guys that we’re bringing in and the guys we’ve kept from previous teams bring toughness. They want to do things the right way, so we’ve definitely tried to cultivate that. We didn’t plan to be young this year. It’s just kind of worked out that way. It’s the right guys in the program to develop and try and get us where we want to go.”

DSU opens league play on December 3 at Valley City State.

