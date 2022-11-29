Downtown Minot merchants see big crowds over holiday weekend, along with inflation impact

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As the biggest shopping weekend of the year comes to a close, local business owners are dealing with the changing economic landscape, including inflation.

For Main Street Books Owner Val Stadick, this past shopping weekend was very busy.

”Our traffic was good. We had good numbers coming in and out of the door, but I think the average sales were down a little bit,” said Stadick.

Although their average discount was 10%, Stadick said inflation caught up with them this weekend.

”I could definitely tell, it seems people were watching their budgets. People were watching what they spent,” said Stadick.

Stadick said as vendors’ and publishers’ prices increase, they must follow suit to make a profit.

Down Main Street, Oliver’s Attic Owner Jackie Field said this year’s sales were up from last year.

“I know my prices are good to start with, so I thought if I give 15%, people appreciate any sort of discount,” said Field.

As small business owners attempt to compete with bigger chains, Stadick and Field said one-on-one conversations with customers are what sets them apart.

If you still have some holiday shopping to do, you can learn more on the Downtown Minot Business & Professionals Association website as well as Visit Minot.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

