Downtown alley in Minot sports ‘pocket-sized’ outdoor ice rink

Downtown alley ice rink in Minot
Downtown alley ice rink in Minot(KMOT)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Holiday cheer is in the air around the Magic City. For some, that means baking cookies; for others, it’s finding a tree. If you’re in downtown Minot, it might mean lacing up your ice skates. Some residents have found pocket-sized winter fun at 110 East Central Avenue behind Prairie Sky Breads and Guilty Sweets.

The tiny ice rink nestled in the heart of Minot gives residents and visitors the chance to practice new skills or try their hand at skating for the very first time.

For many, skating outdoors is a treat.

“It’s fun to be in the outdoors,” said Emerson Holt, Minot.

“It’s colder, but it is also, it’s a lot of fun to be outside than have to stay inside all the time,” said Maggie Ackerman, Minot.

“And it’s like a change of scenery,” said Harper Holt, Minot.

It’s the first year the alley has sported an ice rink.

“We had a crokicurl rink down here in this alley. And that was a combination of a Canadian board game called crokinole and curling. And it was fun and it was great and people seemed to really enjoy it. But it didn’t quite catch on just like we knew that people around here would enjoy skating. So, we realized this was the winter for us to move forward with an actual ice rink,” said Jessica Ackerman, co-owner of Aksal Group.

The alley rink was funded by the Aksal Group and a 2022 Main Street Tourism Outdoor Recreation grant. The goal was to enhance winter activities in Minot.

“It gives people an additional purpose to come and spend time downtown, whether they are from here or just visiting,” added Jessica Ackerman.

The official opening date is Tuesday, Dec. 6.

For now, skaters will bring their own skates.

The rink will be lit with holiday lights after dark. It will stay open as long as the weather doesn’t get too warm.

