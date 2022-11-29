Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice

But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.(Northern News Now)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away.

RELATED: UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake

But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.

Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy LaBarge got engaged!

They have been together for about three years and said every year they like to go out ice fishing on Red Lake for early ice.

But Monday, the ice breakaway wasn’t the only surprise in store.

“Andy had tied my ring on a lure and put it on my bobber line and I came back in and he’s like Oh you got a fish, so I reel it up and he’s on a knee, and I said ‘Oh my god!” Thole said.

The couple said they are excited to plan a wedding and that they will never forget their engagement.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
X-Golf new location in Bismarck
New business teeing off in Bismarck

Latest News

Project Bee diaper pantry
Project Bee’s Twice Blessed campaign
Putting snowflake lights in downtown Bismarck
Lighting up downtown Bismarck
KinderKidz Bismarck daycare
Bismarck childcare workers are challenged with ‘COVID Kids’
NDSU PRESIDENT DAVID COOK
NDSU seeking feedback on restructuring plans following budget cuts announcement
AARP seeking voter input
AARP N.D. hosting meeting prior to Legislative Session