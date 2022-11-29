Class-B Girls BB Pre-Season Poll

Class B Girls Basketball Pre-season Poll
Class B Girls Basketball Pre-season Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first high school state basketball tournament in North Dakota is played by the Class-B Girls, so their season starts earlier than Class-A and the Class-B Boys.

It also means the first pre-season poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association is the Class-B Girls.

Central Cass, Kenmare-Bowbells and Kindred are all receiving first-place votes and they are the top three teams. Bowman County and Rugby round out the first five.

Class-B Girls Pre-Season Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (13) — 0-0 Record — 153 pts

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) — 0-0 Record — 126 pts

3. Kindred (2) — 0-0 Record — 122 pts

4. Bowman County — 0-0 Record — 99 pts

5. Rugby — 0-0 Record — 81 pts

6. Thompson — 0-0 Record — 70 pts

7. Grafton — 0-0 Record — 69 pts

8. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 51 pts

9. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 0-0 Record — 35 pts

10. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 0-0 Record — 24 pts

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (0-0), Beulah (0-0), May-Port-CG (0-0), Stanley (0-0), Cavalier (0-0), Oakes (0-0), Hatton-Northwood (0-0), Kidder County (0-0).

