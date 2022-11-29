Class-B Girls BB Pre-Season Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first high school state basketball tournament in North Dakota is played by the Class-B Girls, so their season starts earlier than Class-A and the Class-B Boys.
It also means the first pre-season poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association is the Class-B Girls.
Central Cass, Kenmare-Bowbells and Kindred are all receiving first-place votes and they are the top three teams. Bowman County and Rugby round out the first five.
Class-B Girls Pre-Season Basketball Poll
1. Central Cass (13) — 0-0 Record — 153 pts
2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) — 0-0 Record — 126 pts
3. Kindred (2) — 0-0 Record — 122 pts
4. Bowman County — 0-0 Record — 99 pts
5. Rugby — 0-0 Record — 81 pts
6. Thompson — 0-0 Record — 70 pts
7. Grafton — 0-0 Record — 69 pts
8. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 51 pts
9. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 0-0 Record — 35 pts
10. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 0-0 Record — 24 pts
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (0-0), Beulah (0-0), May-Port-CG (0-0), Stanley (0-0), Cavalier (0-0), Oakes (0-0), Hatton-Northwood (0-0), Kidder County (0-0).
