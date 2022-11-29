Bison host Griz in FCS playoffs Saturday

Griz vs. Bison
Griz vs. Bison(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last 38 times the Bison played a football game following a week off, they’ve won. NDSU is the number three seed for the F.C.S. playoffs, which earned them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Over the weekend, the Griz scored 31 unanswered points to come from behind and beat Southeast Missouri State University.

North Dakota State and Montana will now meet on December 3 in the Fargodome.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “I just watched film, and you see the tempo which they play, the high level of execution not only offensively and defensively but you can tell they put a lot of time into special teams as well, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us. They had a tremendous victory late Saturday night and to come back from a good SEMO team was impressive.”

It’s a 2:30 p.m. CST start on Saturday. If you wish to watch it, the game is on ESPN+.

