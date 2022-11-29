Bismarck High boys hockey focused on having a strong season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Like many other programs early in the winter, Bismarck High hockey is still searching for what this season will look like.

“Beginning of the season, you always have a lot of questions in your mind. Haven’t seen other teams quite yet and there are still a lot of questions of what we need to work on, and what we do well,” said Wes Carr, BHS hockey head coach.

After winning five of their first six last year, the Demons fell victim to a major issue.

“We were injury-prone last year, that’s kind of the part we’d like to stay away from. We started off really healthy and really well, then the injury bug just caught us and took its toll,” said Carr.

“You know, getting out of shape is a big factor into getting injured, and we had some guys get sick last year so that took them out too. That’s a big factor we don’t want to translate into this year,” said Owen Haase, BHS senior.

For this season, BHS is honed in on returners on the back end and playing good position hockey.

“Our defense is strong. I think we lost only one or two guys from last year, so we have the same defensive lineup,” said Haase.

“We’re definitely going to have to play position hockey really well, that’s going to be something that’s huge for us. We’re going to have to stay out of the penalty box, stay healthy. I think if we do those things, we’ll be okay,” said Carr.

Bismarck High returns more than a dozen players, but coach Carr says that confidence needs to turn into focus.

“You’re always confident when you have seniors come back, but last year was another great example. We were confident at one point, and things just happen. The injury bug. So, I think you have to put the confidence on the back burner. Every game counts, every practice counts. You know, staying healthy, staying focused, and doing the little things is what we’re going to have to do,” said Carr.

